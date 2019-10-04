|
|
Betty Jean Minarcik nee Lasky. Beloved wife of the late Robert Minarcik. Loving mother of Karen (Dennis) Hoffman, Nicholas (Amy) Minarcik, Laurie (Robert) Jansen, Michael (Julie) Minarcik, Leslie (fiancé Matt Ewert) Quinn, & Crystal Minarcik. Cherished grandmother of Jeffrey, Jordan, Robert, Anthony, Amber, Kyle, Paige, Ashley, & Maci Rae. Proud great-grandmother of Alexis, Christian, Leland, Robert, Phoenix & Everley. Dear sister of the late Robert Laski. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Monday 9:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5770 W. 95th Street, Oak Lawn, to Sacred Heart Church, Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment Fairmount Willow Hills Cemetery. Visitation Sunday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 4, 2019