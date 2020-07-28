Betty Jean Schomer (Dickens), age 89, died July 24, 2020 at home in Boise, Idaho. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on July 28, 1930 to George and Myrtle Richardson Dickens, she was the fourth of eight children. At the age of 18, Betty Schomer ventured out living in Florida, California and Minnesota before finding her in home Chicago IL. In 1958 she met and married her husband, Fredrick Joseph Schomer, and they remained married for over 50 years until his death in 2016.
Betty was a long-time resident of Chicago where she was a Girl Scout Leader for over 30 years as well as an active member in The Ladies Society until her move to Idaho.
She is survived by her two children: Elizabeth (George) Broyles and Fred H. Schomer (Sarah Frazee); four sisters: Lois Appel, Geraldine Anderson, Clara-Mae Hall and Dorothy Horn; three grandchildren that she was very proud of Charles Broyles, Margaret and Michael Schomer. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Fredrick Joseph Schomer and her brothers: Donald, Marvin and John Dickens.
Services will be held on Tuesday, July 28th at Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 6300 N. Meridian Rd, Meridian, ID. The Rosary will begin at 10:30 AM followed by the Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. For those who cannot attend, the services will be live streamed at http://www.facebook.com/holyapostles.church.live_videos/
In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at www.alzfdn.org
. Remembrances may be left for Betty's family on her webpage at www.AccentFuneral.com
. Services are under the care of Accent Funeral Home, Meridian, Idaho.