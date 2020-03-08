|
Betty Jean Villanova, (nee Agnew) age 89; Beloved wife of the late William V. Villanova Sr. for almost 69 years; Loving mother of Bill Jr. (Linda), Barry (Lisa), Brian (Alyce) and Bruce (Kyle); Proud grandma of Ken (Venessa), Katie (Sergio), Bruce, Christopher, Blake, Barbara and Bryan (Lauren); Also a grandma to Sean (Pam), Ashley (John), Corey (Sara) and Keith; Great-grandma of Emily, Erin, Abby, Noah, Nolan, Naya, Jack, Knox, Dominic, Nathan, Adella, Bethany, Alex and Quinn; Dear sister of the late Robert (Frankie), the late Charles (Joyceann), the late Richard, the late Johnny Bill (the late Cheryl), Molly (the late Don) Barr; Preceded in death by her parents Noble and Dorothy and stepfather Edmund Gonski; Fond aunt to many nieces and nephews and a friend to many; Proud 25 year USO Midway volunteer; Visitation Monday, March 9, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. prayer service at Schmaedeke Funeral Home, 10701 S. Harlem Ave., Worth, IL. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Chicago, IL. Service info 708-448-6000 or www.schmaedekefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020