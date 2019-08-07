Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joy Harris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Joy Harris Obituary
Betty Joy Harris age 95 of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife for 71 years of Raymond M. Harris; loving mother of Michael (Nadine) Harris and the late John Harris; cherished grandmother of Philip and Nicholas (Rebecca) Harris. Visitation Friday August 9, 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Funeral Service Saturday August 10, 10:30 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now