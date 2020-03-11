Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
9445 West 31st St
Brookfield, IL 60513
(708) 485-2000

Betty Kany

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Kany Obituary
Betty Kany, nee Krc, age 91, of Hillside, formerly of Carillon of Plainfield and The Springs at Monarch Landing. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Kany; fond mother of Dr. Robert J. Kany and Elizabeth (Mark) Rouck; loving grandmother of John and Lauren; dear sister of the late John (Dolores) Krc. Betty was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church as well as a member of the Dorcas Society. Betty had many lifelong friends and adored Cubby. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Lying in State Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. to Time of Service 11 A.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. Memorials appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -