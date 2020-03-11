|
|
Betty Kany, nee Krc, age 91, of Hillside, formerly of Carillon of Plainfield and The Springs at Monarch Landing. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Kany; fond mother of Dr. Robert J. Kany and Elizabeth (Mark) Rouck; loving grandmother of John and Lauren; dear sister of the late John (Dolores) Krc. Betty was a lifelong member of Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church as well as a member of the Dorcas Society. Betty had many lifelong friends and adored Cubby. Visitation Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 3 P.M. to 8 P.M. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Lying in State Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:30 A.M. to Time of Service 11 A.M. at Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Forest Park. Memorials appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020