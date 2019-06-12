Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Betty L. "Polly" Hass

Betty L. (Polly) Hass, nee Dziepak; passed away on June 8th after a long illness; beloved wife of Frank J; loving mother of Frank W. (Kristen) and David J.; cherished Busia of Kora; dear sister of Barbara (Stas) Rymarz and Daniel (Jennifer) Dziepak; fond sister-in-law of Kathy (Vic) Kraw; dear cousin of John (Linda) Micka; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Saturday 9:15 A.M. from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien, to St. Scholastica Church. Mass 10:00 A.M. Int. Holy Family Cemetery. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. For Funeral info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
