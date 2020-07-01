Betty Louise Pranter Moscinski, 91, June 28, 2020, longtime resident of the Southwest Side of Chicago-Clearing neighborhood, beloved wife of the late Stanley J. Moscinski; devoted mother of Sandra (late Michael) Farrell, Susan (Garth) Kennedy, Sharon (Steve) Sagat, Linda Moscinski, and the late Stanley (Terri) Moscinski; loving grandmother of Michelle (Rick) Plummer, Steven (Candy) Moscinski, Rebecca Farrell, Joseph Farrell, Kate Sagat, Jeff (Mary Kate) Sagat, and Elijah Moscinski; fond great grandmother of Jeremy and Emma Plummer, Gage, Andrew, Mikah, Braydon, the late Garrett Moscinski, and Frances Grace Sagat; preceded in death by her parents Victor Thomas Pranter, Nellie Mae Clouse and cherished step-mom, Allie Mae Atwood; dear sister of the late Peggy D. Pranter and the late James A. Pranter. Survivors also include cherished canine companions, Roxy and Shadow. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, where friends may call on Thursday, July 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service at 12 noon. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID19 RESTRICTIONS FOR MAXIMUM GATHERING, 50 PERSONS AT A TIME, WILL BE OBSERVED. Please visit BETTY MOSCINSKI BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.