Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
320 Washington (on Northwest Hwy)
Park Ridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Romano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Romano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty L. Romano Obituary
Betty "Betsy" Romano nee Tarr, 76. Beloved wife of Robert J. Romano. Loving mother of Robert (Chrissy), and Greg (Andrea) Romano and Kara (Peter) Hertzing. Proud grandmother of Aileen, Charlie, Jack, Carly, Ella, Matthew, Amelia, Grant, and John. Dear sister of Jean Worley and the late John. Sister in law of Joe (Anita) Romano. Dear aunt of Nancy (Gregg) Grigas and Pam (Brian) Rothe and the late David Worley. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019, from 3-9 pm at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan. director, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Funeral Saturday, family and friends meeting 9:45 am at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 320 Washington (on Northwest Hwy), Park Ridge. Mass 10:00 am. . In lieu of flowers memorials to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 769, Hillside, IL. 60162. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now