Betty "Betsy" Romano nee Tarr, 76. Beloved wife of Robert J. Romano. Loving mother of Robert (Chrissy), and Greg (Andrea) Romano and Kara (Peter) Hertzing. Proud grandmother of Aileen, Charlie, Jack, Carly, Ella, Matthew, Amelia, Grant, and John. Dear sister of Jean Worley and the late John. Sister in law of Joe (Anita) Romano. Dear aunt of Nancy (Gregg) Grigas and Pam (Brian) Rothe and the late David Worley. Visitation Friday, July 26, 2019, from 3-9 pm at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, Peter Heneghan. director, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago. Funeral Saturday, family and friends meeting 9:45 am at St. Paul of the Cross Church, 320 Washington (on Northwest Hwy), Park Ridge. Mass 10:00 am. . In lieu of flowers memorials to The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 769, Hillside, IL. 60162. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019