Simkins Funeral Home
6251 Dempster Street
Morton Grove, IL 60053
(847) 965-2500
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
The Lake Superior Room of The Vi at the Glen
2500 Indigo Lane
Glenview, IL
Betty Lou Dominski, nee Greene, 87, of Glenview, formerly of Windsor Locks, CT, beloved wife of the late Matthew Sr.; loving mother of Matt (Lolly) and Peter; dear grandmother of Matthew III, Melanie (Jasmin) Jakupovic, Emily (Matthew Wiegel), and Michael; cherished great grandmother of Hailey Jakupovic; fond sister of the late Lorraine Haigh, James Greene, Irma Hare, Daniel Greene, Audrey Molyn, and Edward Greene; devoted aunt of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet for a memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13th at The Lake Superior Room of The Vi at the Glen 2500 Indigo Lane Glenview, IL 60026. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities 721 N. LaSalle St. Chicago, IL 60654 appreciated. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019
