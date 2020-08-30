1/
Betty Lou Foss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Foss nee Thompson, of Mt. Prospect, formerly of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Walter Edward Foss. Loving mother of Susan (John) Wulff and the late Keith. Dear sister of Charlene Stratton and the late Elaine Randall and the late Joyce Thompson. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.In state Wednesday 11:00 AM at Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant Ave., (at Avondale) until time of service at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials to Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant Ave., Chicago, IL. 60631 appreciated. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Arranged through M.J. Suerth Funeral Home. For more information call 773 631 1240 or www.suerth.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Lying in State
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Edison Park Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
SEP
2
Service
12:00 PM
Edison Park Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved