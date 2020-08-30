Betty Lou Foss nee Thompson, of Mt. Prospect, formerly of Edison Park. Beloved wife of the late Walter Edward Foss. Loving mother of Susan (John) Wulff and the late Keith. Dear sister of Charlene Stratton and the late Elaine Randall and the late Joyce Thompson. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.In state Wednesday 11:00 AM at Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant Ave., (at Avondale) until time of service at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers memorials to Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant Ave., Chicago, IL. 60631 appreciated. Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Arranged through M.J. Suerth Funeral Home. For more information call 773 631 1240 or www.suerth.com