|
|
Betty Lou Gudmundson, age 89, Nov. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Stanley; loving mother of Bob (MaryAnn), Don (Dana) and the late Rick (Karen); cherished grandmother of Lisa (Phil), Eric,Jake (Ashley), Kiana, Cameron and great grandmother of Robbie and Elliott.
A celebration of life for Betty will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave, Lisle, IL 60532.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Blake-LambFuneralHome.com for the Gudmundson family. In lieu of flowers donation to would be appreciated. (630) 964-9392
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019