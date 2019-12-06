Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Betty Lou Gudmundson, age 89, Nov. 29, 2019. Beloved wife of Stanley; loving mother of Bob (MaryAnn), Don (Dana) and the late Rick (Karen); cherished grandmother of Lisa (Phil), Eric,Jake (Ashley), Kiana, Cameron and great grandmother of Robbie and Elliott.

A celebration of life for Betty will be held Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, 5015 Lincoln Ave, Lisle, IL 60532.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Blake-LambFuneralHome.com for the Gudmundson family. In lieu of flowers donation to would be appreciated. (630) 964-9392
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
