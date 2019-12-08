Home

Betty Lou Trescott


1921 - 2019
Betty Lou Trescott Obituary
Betty Trescott of Hinsdale passed away on November 29, 2019. She was born Betty Lou Peters on October 13, 1921, in Bloomfield, Nebraska, the daughter of August and Beth (Hoyt) Peters. Graduated from the University of Nebraska, she worked in the Pentagon for the Army Signal Corps during the Second World War. She moved to Hinsdale in 1957 to teach English at Hinsdale Central High School, where she met her future husband. She raised her her family in Hinsdale, and was active in that community to the end of her life.

She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife and mother. She was a farm girl, athlete, educator, Room Mother, Den Mother, Humane Society member, Church congregate, PEO; always thinking and worrying about others; always considerate and volunteering to help; and always remembering birthdays and anniversaries, condolences and thank you notes.

Betty Trescott was preceded in death by her siblings Jane Peters Steele and Donald Peters. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, F. William; her sons, Thomas (Melissa) and Robert; sisters-in-law Ruth Peters and Eileen Trescott; brother-in-law Robert Trescott; five nieces and nephews, numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews, many more loving friends, and her dog, Pepper.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 10th at the Union Church of Hinsdale, 137 South Garfield St., Hinsdale, IL 60521. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hinsdale Humane Society, 21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521 or www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org/donate. Interment will be private. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
