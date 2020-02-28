Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
(847) 752-6444
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Morizzo Funeral Home
2550 W Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
View Map

Betty M. Machalz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty M. Machalz Obituary
Betty M. Machalz, 95, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Machalz; loving mother of Debora (Stan) Wawro and Janice (Travis Maisel) Gehrman; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Wawro, Brian Wawro, Laura Gehrman, Diana (Joe) Spann, Linda (Mikey) Sistek and Kyle Gehrman.

Family and Friends will meet Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner of Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, IL. 60169. A private interment will take place at Bohemian National Cemetery, in Chicago.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Her memory to the would be appreciated. Please call 847.752.6444 for additional information and visit morizzofuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -