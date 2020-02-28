|
Betty M. Machalz, 95, of Hoffman Estates. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Machalz; loving mother of Debora (Stan) Wawro and Janice (Travis Maisel) Gehrman; cherished grandmother of Jennifer Wawro, Brian Wawro, Laura Gehrman, Diana (Joe) Spann, Linda (Mikey) Sistek and Kyle Gehrman.
Family and Friends will meet Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (Northeast corner of Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, IL. 60169. A private interment will take place at Bohemian National Cemetery, in Chicago.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Her memory to the would be appreciated. Please call 847.752.6444 for additional information and visit morizzofuneralhome.com to leave a condolence.
