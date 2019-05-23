Home

Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Betty M. Suhr Obituary
Suhr, Betty (nee O'Shoney) Beloved wife of the late Allan Suhr. Loving mother of Judy Suhr, Carol (Randy) Ball, Rick Suhr, Nancy (Walter) Burden. Proud grandmother of Aaron, Julie, Adam (Ashley), Tori (Nick) Ratkowski, Grant, Jeremiah, Veronica, and Isabelle. Cherished great-grandmother of Kendalla. Dear sister of the late Donald (late Adeline) O'Shoney, Glenn (Sandra)O'Shoney. Caring aunt of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Ann & Robert H. , 225 E. Chicago Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611. Visitation Saturday 10am until time of service at 2pm at Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL 60462. Interment Private. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019
