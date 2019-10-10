|
Betty M. Woare, 100, peacefully passed away October 8, 2019 in Flossmoor, IL. She was born August 10, 1919 in Harvey, IL to Edward and Lena Woare. Aunt Betty will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews: Edward M. Woare of Decatur, IL;, James L. (Gloria) Beck of Cameron, WI; Carol R. Stevens of Mattapoisett, MA; Priscilla A. (Raymond) Downs of Crete, IL; and preceded in death by Beverly Woare Kileen. She is also survived by 8 great, 17 great-great, and several great-great-great- nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her siblings: Edward M. Woare, Celia Repp, Mabel Woare, Ruth Beck and Mildred Stevens. Interment will be private. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 10, 2019