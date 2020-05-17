Betty Mae Hanks Mahone-Dermer died peacefully on May 8, 2020. Betty was born on February 3, 1920, in Starkville, Mississippi, to Robert Hanks and Eva Askew Hanks, who preceded her in death. Betty moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met her husband, Rev. Elbert Mahone Sr. (who preceded her in death), and was blessed with ten children.
Betty, a hairstylist, owned and operated Betty's Beauty Lounge for more than 30 years. In 1985, Betty married Harry Dermer, who preceded her in death. Betty was also preceded in death by one daughter, two sons, two sisters, two brothers, one granddaughter, two grandsons, three great-granddaughters, and one great-grandson.
Betty leaves to mourn: seven children, one brother, three sisters, 23 grandchildren, 59 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., funeral to follow at Sauk Trail Baptist Temple, 4411 Sauk Trail, Richton Park, IL 60471 and live-streamed at www.BettysFuneral.com. More details at www.100YearsofBetty.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.