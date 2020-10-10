Betty Miner

Betty Lois Sommerfeld Miner, age 93 of Morton Grove, Scottsdale Arizona and Buffalo Grove. Beloved wife of the late Edwin Miner. She is survived by her children, Donald (Kathy) Miner, Nancy Ulrich, Shelley (Norris) Graser. Dear Grandmother of Jonathan (Maureen) Miner, Melissa Basa, Robin (Erica) Miner, Jackie (Mike) Stone and David Graser. Adoring Great Grandmother of Nadav Basa, Juliet Basa, Daisy Basa, Elijah Miner, Samuel and Veronica Stone and Rosemary Miner. Thank you to Sunrise Senior Living of Buffalo Grove and to Advocate Hospice for all their loving care. Contributions may be made to Hadassah.





