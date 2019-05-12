|
|
Betty Petravicz, age 79 of Orland Park, passed away peacefully on Monday April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Petravicz. Preceded in death by her sister Gerry (Bob) White, her brother Robert (Gail) Rimkus, and niece Cathy Motsinger.She is survived by her sister Rita (the late Robert) Narsutis, sister-in-law Gail Rimkus, and many nephews.Visitation Monday May 13, 2019 from 8:30 - 10:00 a.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave., Justice IL, followed by a Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange, IL. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery 7201 Archer Road, Justice, IL. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019