Home

POWERED BY

Services
Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
7861 South 88th Avenue
Justice, IL 60458
(708) 496-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Petravicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Petravicz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty Petravicz Obituary
Betty Petravicz, age 79 of Orland Park, passed away peacefully on Monday April 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Petravicz. Preceded in death by her sister Gerry (Bob) White, her brother Robert (Gail) Rimkus, and niece Cathy Motsinger.She is survived by her sister Rita (the late Robert) Narsutis, sister-in-law Gail Rimkus, and many nephews.Visitation Monday May 13, 2019 from 8:30 - 10:00 a.m. at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Ave., Justice IL, followed by a Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. at St. Cletus Catholic Church, 600 W. 55th St., LaGrange, IL. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery 7201 Archer Road, Justice, IL. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Damar Kaminski Funeral Home and Cremation
Download Now