Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
Betty "Tootsie" Podber
Betty Louise "Tootsie" Podber, nee Pomerantz, 87 years old of Northbrook, IL passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Seymour of 64 years of love and support. She is survived by her children, David Podber and Elaine Podber Haney (Frank Haney); 6 grandchildren, Anna Podber, Sophia Podber, Benjamin Podber, Laura Haney, Alan Haney and Jeff Haney, and numerous nieces and nephews. Betty was an exceptional wife, mother and loving grandmother.

Betty was born in 1932 in Greensburg, PA to Esther Cohen and Isaac Pomerantz. Her father died when she was 4 and Betty's mother raised her and her two brothers alone during the depression. Betty is preceded in death by her loving brothers, Norman and Leo. Betty presided over the family mail-order business that she and Seymour started, which sold sun shades and canopies. Betty and Seymour traveled the country and the world together and lived a good and loving life.

Chapel service Thursday 10 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. No flowers please. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020
