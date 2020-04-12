|
Betty Puchalski, nee Harrison, born March 18, 1924, passed away on April 5, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clarence; Fond daughter of the late Cecilia and the late Joseph Harrison; Loving mother of Cynthia Miller, Allen (Patricia) Puchalski, Lori (Alan) Chase and Vern (Deborah) Puchalski; Cherished sister of Ruth (the late Donald) Farwell, Lois (Joseph) Sandri, Claire (William) Remer, Joseph (the late Josephine) Harrison, and Nancy Karr; Devoted grandmother of Yvonne (Jason) Pidrak, Heather (Tai) Schuler, Kimberly (Bryan) O'Connor, Rebecca Miller, the late Amber (Ronald) Woodworth, Allen R. (Nikki) Puchalski and David Miller; Adored great-grandmother of Kylie, Colin, Bryan, Nolan, AJ, Dexter, Easton, Sean, Evan, Jamison and Maddox. Betty was a loyal friend to many. She was a long time parishioner of St. Christina Church in Chicago and was a long time vegetarian. Betty loved classical music and yoga, along with giving and receiving all sorts of greeting cards. Private family services at this time with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to , 1140 W Jackson, Chicago, IL 60607. Arrangements by Blake Lamb, Oak Lawn.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020