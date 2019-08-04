|
Betty Rae Jeppsen (nee Whitcomb), age 88, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family and friends, on July 31, 2019. Betty was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Ray and Mary Whitcomb, December 4, 1930. In 1944 the family moved to Chicago's Beverly neighborhood. Betty met Ken Jeppsen while both were attending Iowa State University, the two married on March 6, 1953 in Chicago. Betty worked at the Pentagon during Ken's service in the Korean War, followed by work as a teacher in Cicero, IL. For most of her life, Betty was a homemaker, volunteer, tennis player, local history buff, and ultimately, a Master Gardener - a talent that lead to awards and recognition, especially for her gardens at Kline Creek Farm. Betty and Ken lived for 60+ years in the house they built in Northwoods, West Chicago. Betty was a very active member of Gary United Methodist Church, volunteering for plays, activities, and committees, teaching Sunday school, and participating in bible studies and other groups. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Ken, and her brother Logan, is survived by her children David (Tracey), Susie (Richard) Kurlinski, and Amy (Mitchell) Stern, and grandchildren Alex, Arianna, Ian, Andy, Nathaniel, Tony, Zachary, Ella, and Eli. Funeral service will be held at Gary United Methodist Church, 224 N. Main Street, Wheaton, IL, at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Gary United Methodist Church, www.garychurch.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019