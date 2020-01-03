|
Betty Schechter, nee Caragher, age 91, of Morton Grove. Wife of the late Jack; dear mother of Janice (Carl) Moore, Andrea Eichler, and Daniel (Christine); loving grandmother of Karen, Stephanie, Benjamin, and Jeffrey; cherished great-grandmother of Alex; fond sister of Mary Michalak. Visitation, Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chicago Botanic Garden (www.chicagobotanic.org), 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL, 60022. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020