Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Schechter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Schechter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Schechter Obituary
Betty Schechter, nee Caragher, age 91, of Morton Grove. Wife of the late Jack; dear mother of Janice (Carl) Moore, Andrea Eichler, and Daniel (Christine); loving grandmother of Karen, Stephanie, Benjamin, and Jeffrey; cherished great-grandmother of Alex; fond sister of Mary Michalak. Visitation, Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment, Memorial Park Cemetery, Skokie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Chicago Botanic Garden (www.chicagobotanic.org), 1000 Lake Cook Rd., Glencoe, IL, 60022. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now