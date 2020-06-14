I will always remember & honor your memory in my heart Mom.Hopefully your spirit will visit me in my dreams
Love Barry
Betty Shulman, nee Waxman, age 86, died June 5, 2020; devoted daughter of the late Hyman and Goldie Waxman; loving mother of Vicki Shulman (Anthony) Gallo, Mark (Velea) Shulman, and Barry (Alisa) Shulman; cherished grandmother of Rachael Gallo and Aaron (Krystle) Shulman, and great grandmother of Jordyn and Aspen Shulman; dear sister of the late Charles (the late Eunice) Waxman; adored aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was an inspiration to all; beautiful, funny & loving beyond words. Her contagious laughter & fun spirit will be missed by all. Due to the pandemic and concern for extended family & friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.