Betty Shulman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Shulman, nee Waxman, age 86, died June 5, 2020; devoted daughter of the late Hyman and Goldie Waxman; loving mother of Vicki Shulman (Anthony) Gallo, Mark (Velea) Shulman, and Barry (Alisa) Shulman; cherished grandmother of Rachael Gallo and Aaron (Krystle) Shulman, and great grandmother of Jordyn and Aspen Shulman; dear sister of the late Charles (the late Eunice) Waxman; adored aunt, cousin and friend to many. She was an inspiration to all; beautiful, funny & loving beyond words. Her contagious laughter & fun spirit will be missed by all. Due to the pandemic and concern for extended family & friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 12, 2020
I will always remember & honor your memory in my heart Mom.Hopefully your spirit will visit me in my dreams
Love Barry
Barry Shulman
Son
June 11, 2020
She will be missed by many friends
Char Bass
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved