Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
893 N. Church Rd.
Elmhurst, IL
Betty Stamison Obituary
Betty Stamison, nee Stroumboulos; beloved wife of the late Tom Stamison, devoted mother of Nick Stamatopoulos and Christine Stamison; loving daughter of the late Ioannis and Eleni Stroumboulos; dear sister of many brothers and sisters and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 10:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 893 N. Church Rd. Elmhurst, IL. for 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 p.m. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre www.greekamericancare.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019
