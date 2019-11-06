|
Betty Stamison, nee Stroumboulos; beloved wife of the late Tom Stamison, devoted mother of Nick Stamatopoulos and Christine Stamison; loving daughter of the late Ioannis and Eleni Stroumboulos; dear sister of many brothers and sisters and dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Friday 10:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels 450 W. Lake St. Roselle, IL. 60172 to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church 893 N. Church Rd. Elmhurst, IL. for 11:00 a.m. funeral service. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 p.m. For info www.salernofuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre www.greekamericancare.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019