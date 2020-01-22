Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Betty Swanson, nee Quinn, 92, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Harry Swanson. Adored mother of Kathleen Swanson, Kevin Swanson, and Mary Kay Lopardo. Dear grandmother of Lindsay, Nicholas, and Joseph Lopardo. Dear sister of the late Thomas (the late Anna) Quinn, the late Eileen (the late Ed) Connelly, the late Frances (the late Herb) Lick, and the late Arthur (Betty) Quinn. Loving sister-in-law, aunt, and friend of many. Visitation Friday, January 24, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Funeral services Saturday, January 25, 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to Misericordia Home. Funeral Info 773-836-3833.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
