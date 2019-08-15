|
|
Betty Terese Gruwell Kaul, 87, beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of Karen (Anthony Cirrincione) Kaul and the late Steven Kaul; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Emilia (Alex) and Alexis (fiance, Luke). A retired nurse, Betty lived in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin before returning to live in Evanston near her family, with her faithful furry friend Tilly. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NorthShore Hospice c/o NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, by phone at (224) 364-7200 or online at https://foundation.northshore.org/donate. Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019