Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
1100 Greenleaf Ave
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 251-8200
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Terese Gruwell Kaul


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Terese Gruwell Kaul Obituary
Betty Terese Gruwell Kaul, 87, beloved wife of the late Edwin; loving mother of Karen (Anthony Cirrincione) Kaul and the late Steven Kaul; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Emilia (Alex) and Alexis (fiance, Luke). A retired nurse, Betty lived in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin before returning to live in Evanston near her family, with her faithful furry friend Tilly. Private services have been held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to NorthShore Hospice c/o NorthShore University HealthSystem Foundation, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, by phone at (224) 364-7200 or online at https://foundation.northshore.org/donate. Arrangements by Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home, 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home
Download Now