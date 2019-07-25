Betty Warady, 91, beloved wife of the late John for 55 years; loving mother of Bradley (Barbara), Mindy (Sheldon) Brown, Joel (Heidi) and Steven (Jane); loving and proud grandmother of Stacey (Gabi) Gillett, Melanie (Bryan) Newell, Michael (Anna) Warady, Alison Brown, Jason Brown, and Sam Warady; adoring great-grandmother to Lucia, Avi, and Emmet Gillett and Josie Newell; devoted daughter to the late Molly and Haima Hochman; dear sister to her departed siblings Ruth, Julius, Estelle, Marian, and Herschel; loving sister-in-law to the late Sam, Sherman, Charlotte, Harry, Murray and Fran; loved by her 13 nieces and nephews and countless cousins, aunts and uncles. Betty was especially proud of her roots in St. Joseph, Missouri and the early growth of her family on Chicago's South Side. She loved being a teacher in the Chicago Public Schools for 20+ years and pursued a life of learning post-retirement. However, most important to her was her family and each and every accomplishment they shared with her. Graveside service 10:30 am on Friday at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Rd., Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Hadassah Chicago – North Shore (www.hadassah.org/regions/chicago-north-shore) and Friends of Highland Park Library (www.hplibrary.org/support-library). For information or to leave condolences, 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019