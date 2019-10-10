Home

Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:45 AM
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Thomas Becket Church
Betty Wesolowski, beloved wife of Ted; loving mother of Leslie, Laura, and Lisa; devoted grandmother of Gabriel and Kayla: dear mother-in-law of Tony Paszyna; fond sister of Raymond (Tammy) Skwierczynski and the late Bob and Ron Skwierczynski; dear aunt of Wendy, Madison, Mackenzie and the late Kari. Visitation Friday, October 11, 2019 from 3-9 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Rd., Mt. Prospect. Funeral Saturday 11:45 am from the funeral home to St. Thomas Becket Church for Mass 12:30 pm. Interment private. Memorials to Luther Village, 800 W. Oakton, Arlington Hts., IL 60004 appreciated.

For info call (847) 394-2336 or www.matzfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
