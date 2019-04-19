Resources More Obituaries for Bettye Morgan Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Bettye Morgan

Obituary Condolences Flowers Bettye was born November 26, 1944 in Kilmichael, Mississippi to the union of Charlie Peeples and Ora Lee Peeples. She was the first child of five: Jerry, Otis, Brenda, and Jacques. Her parents, Charlie and Ora Peeples, brother Jerry Peeples and sister Brenda Peeples preceded her in death. The family lived in Chicago, Illinois.Bettye attended Penn School, and Hess Junior High School. She graduated from David Farragut High School. Bettye had two beautiful children. James Donavan and Eboni (Tina).Bettye began her work history at Allied Radio and then the Health Care Service Corporation (Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois) in 1972.During her career, she held various positions as a result of several promotions. Bettye demonstrated creativity, excellent communication skills, and supervisory skills working in the PreDent, American Stores, Medicare Secondary Payer departments while at BCBSIL. After 35 years of service, Bettye retired November 2007. It is evident from multiple expressions of love, on Social Media, from co-workers & friends at BCBSIL, that Bettye left her footprint in many lives she touched during her employment. She will be missed by her BCBSIL Family.Bettye became a member at the Mt. Zion First Holy Miracle Baptist Church in 1975, under the leadership of founder Rev. Will Stockard and Pastor Levan Brayboy. She was the Inspirational Choir President for over 20 years under the direction of Anthony Anderson and Jeral Gray. She served as a member of the Ways and Means Committee, Pastors Aide, Church Clerk, and was currently a member of the Board of Trustees. Bettye was known for her great culinary skills. She was an expert caterer. She served faithfully in the kitchen at the church. She was always planning a church function, coordinating weddings and receptions, and anything else she was asked to do. She was known for her cornbread dressing and taffy apple salad. Her leisure activities included: cooking, traveling, shopping, social media, and world affairs. Bettye's travels took her throughout the United States to New York, Nevada, California, New Mexico, Washington, Massachusetts, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Louisiana. She also traveled out of the country and on many cruises and her travels included Spain, Jamaica, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Barbados, Antigua, Aruba, St. Thomas, St. Lucia, St. Croix, Martinique, St. Marten, Acapulco, and Canada.Bettye was known for her beauty, poise and sophistication. She was a mentor and role model to many. She shared her life and anything she had with everyone. Her home was always open for holidays and a meal any day. She was a respected woman who was loved dearly by her family, friends, church, members, and new acquaintances.God gave her ample time to have her loved ones stop by to express their love and on the morning of April 12, 2019 he peacefully called her home.Bettye leaves to cherish her memory: her loving son James Donavan (LaTonya), loving daughter Eboni (Sedrick) her brothers Otis (Linda) and Jacques; loving grandchildren Mia, Charles, Johnny, Sedrick Jr., Marcus, Alexia, DeVante, Skyy, Charles Prude. Loving nephews, Jerry Jermaine (Tammy) and Jerry Jamal; loving niece, Jazmin. Aunts Susie Clark, Mattie Purnell, Asilene West and Della Shelton; Special Family and Friends, and a host of loving cousins, and great nieces and nephews and friends.Visitation will be Friday, April 19th at Mt. Zion FHM Baptist Church located on 956 West 119th Street, Chicago, IL. Funeral will be held at the church on Saturday, April 20th from 10 am - 12 pm. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries