BettyJean Margaret Holmgren (nee Carlson), 94; retired Assistant to three Academic Deans at North Park University, talented pianist, and supporter of social justice and racial and religious equality; passed away peacefully October 13, 2019. Beloved wife of 71 years to Professor and Pastor Fredrick Carlson Holmgren. Devoted mother of Mark Jonathan (partner Ronda) Holmgren of Edmonton, Alberta and Margaret "Marge" Clare Conville of Northbrook, IL. Loving grandmother of Sarah and Nils Holmgren and Samantha, Ashley, and Courtney Conville. Only child of the late Hilding Gustaf and Clare Marie Carlson. Born in Muskegon Heights, MI, Betty attended high school in Cadillac, MI, where she met Fred. After marrying and graduating from North Park College, the couple moved to New Rochelle, NY, where Betty worked as the assistant to the V.P. of Adler Electronics before returning to Chicago. In retirement, Betty and Fred traveled Europe, with their home base in Freiburg, Germany, where she became fluent in German. She is remembered as an upbeat, friendly person and a Christian who sought to reflect the embracing love of Jesus in her relationship with others. Memorial service Sunday, October 20, 4pm, North Park Covenant Church, 5250 N Christiana Ave, Chicago, IL 60625. Donations may be made in her name to the church. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019