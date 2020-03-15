|
|
Beulah Westphal, nee Kessler, 98., of Covenant Living of Northbrook, formerly of Skokie, Passed March 11, 2020. Beloved wife for Carl Wells Westphal; loving mother of Marianna (late George) Barr, Judith Westphal Irwin, and Carl Wells Westphal, Jr. (Akane Takamura); cherished grandmother of Christopher (Janet) Sturm, Matthew Westphal, Christina Irwin, Paul Westphal and Grace Westphal; proud great grandmother of Kaci Waters and Faith Westphal, Skye Westphal and Hunter Westphal, Austin, Shawn, and Cheyanne Irwin; dear sister of Charles Kessler and the late Paul Kessler; fond aunt of several nieces and nephews. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Living of Northbrook Benevolent Fund, 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 15, 2020