Beverle Bloch nee Swift, age 72, beloved sister of Bonnie (John) Cotter, cherished friend and companion of Shawn O'Donnel, and beloved teacher, mentor, inspiration and friend to others too numerous to mention passed away on April 27, 2020 in Chicago. She is survived by her sister Bonnie, brother-in-law John, her uncle Bob (Ann) Kibort, sister-in-laws Maureen (Ned) Cotter and Anne Cotter, John's stepfather Peter O'Brien, John's children Timothy, Kelli, and Erin, and many beloved cousins, former students, colleagues and friends.
Beverle was born in Chicago on April 6, 1948 to Ray Swift and Gertrude Kibort Swift. She attended Mather High School, completed a BS in Speech at Northwestern University and earned a Masters Degree in Mass Communication and a doctorate in Theatre History from Denver University. While living in Vancouver, Canada she worked in radio and television broadcasting and as a disc jockey. In Denver she formed and was artistic director of The Comedy Connection, an improvisational Theatre Group modeled on Chicago's Second City. After earning her doctorate she was an Educator for 30 years, teaching Popular Culture at Bowling Green State University in Ohio, serving as Chair of Communication and Theatre at St. Andrews University in Laurinburg North Carolina, as Assistant Professor at Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois, and as adjunct Professor at Truman College.
After returning to Chicago to help care for her mother, Beverle became active in the Chicago theatre scene, most notably as co-director and later as a board member of Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre. Her last involvement in Chicago theatre as a judge for the Jeff Awards. She always joked about what a tough job it was to HAVE to go watch plays.
Beverle will be remembered for her kindness, her beautiful smile and her joie de vie.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre, GreaterGood, PAWS Chicago, ACLU, or Center for Biological Diversity
Private Graveside services will be held on Friday at 1:30 PM. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020