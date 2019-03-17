Beverley Glickstein (nee Edelman), lifelong resident of Highland Park passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 in La Jolla, California. Born in 1927 in Chicago, Illinois, Beverley received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from The University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana. Beverley was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was very proud of her family and her two grandchildren. She loved family get-togethers and any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. Beverley was the beloved wife of the late Milton Glickstein, MD, devoted mother of Michael (Sheri) of San Diego, CA and Lisa (Edward) Whibley of Silver Spring, MD. She was excited to become a "Gramma" to her two grandchildren, Austen and Erin. She will be forever missed by all that knew and loved her. Graveside service, Monday, March 18, 10:00 AM, at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights, all who knew Beverley are welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers please send donations to North Shore Congregation Israel, 1185 Sheridan Rd, Glencoe. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary