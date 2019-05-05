|
|
Beverley Atkins, age 81, of Indian Head Park, and formerly of Flossmoor, died at home on March 5. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 11 at 2 pm at Flossmoor Community Church in Flossmoor, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter K.A.Bev served over 19 years on the H-F High School Board, including a term as President. She was active in the League of Women Voters, and taught ESL prior to retiring. She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, David L. Atkins.Bev is survived by daughters Katherine (Angus) Atkins-Trimnell of Homewood, IL and Elizabeth (Matthew) Nickerson of Chicago, IL; and grandchildren Ewan Atkins-Trimnell, John Nickerson, and Julia Nickerson.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019