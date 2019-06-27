On Monday, June 18, 2019, Beverly Ann (Carlson) (Sussman) Ford, peacefully slipped away into eternity at the age of 88. Beverly was born February 1, 1931 in the small farming community of Menahga, Minnesota to Nels and Hilma Carlson. Following graduation from Menahga High School (class of '48), she left for Minneapolis to attend nursing school where she became a Registered Nurse. Shortly thereafter, Beverly left for Los Angeles, California where she quickly found a job as an RN.



In 1954, she married Los Angeles businessman, Alan Sussman. They raised two sons, Brian and Bradley. The family briefly moved to Golden Colorado, and eventually to Northbrook, Illinois where she was both a homemaker and part-time nurse.



Eleven years after the death of Alan (1991), Beverly married Marvin Ford, a retired businessman from Milwaukee. They relocated to Mundelein, Illinois and enthusiastically began to travel abroad. In their exciting seventeen years together they visited six continents and experienced the great wonders of the world. Domestically, they enjoyed visits to see her family in Minnesota, and her two sons, ten grandchildren, and four great grandchildren in both Ohio and California. Beverly loved exercising, watching sports, entertaining in her home, cooking delightful meals, and spending quality time with friends.



Beverly was preceded in death by her father, mother, first husband, and twin daughters, Dawn and Jennifer, who died as infants. She is survived by her husband Marvin, brother Douglas, her two sons and their combined ten children and four grandchildren, as well as cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.



A Celebration of Life is being planned for September in Minnesota. In lieu of flowers, donations to her favorite charities, the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the Salvation Army, are highly encouraged. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary