Beverly A. Ghislain, age 84 of Woodridge, passed away November 5, 2020. She is survived by her sons, Joe (Linda) and Jim Ghislain; grandchildren, Jessica (Mike) Taylor, Melissa (Pat) Clark and Olivia (Partner Zach) Ghislain; great grandchildren, Nellie Taylor, Carson Steere; brother Chuck (Colleen) Gracey and her ex-husband, Joe Ghislain. Beverly was proud to be a part of the American Football Association Hall of Fame. A celebration of Beverly's life will be held in the summer of 2021, Covid permitting. Arrangements by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Funeral Home. info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com