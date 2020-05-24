Or Copy this URL to Share

Beverly A. Meagher (née Akenhead), age 97, late of Palos Park. Beloved wife of the late Wayne H. Meagher; devoted mother of Ross (Ann), Bruce, and Gary (Diane Lassila) Meagher; proud grandmother of Randy and Susan; loving great-grandmother of 5. Graduate of Morgan Park High School and Miami University of Ohio. During World War II, Beverly was a dietician at Marshall Field's and the manager of the Afternoon Tea at the Walnut Room. Services and Interment Private. Arrangements entrusted to Thornridge Funeral Home (Janusz Family Funeral Service). (708) 460 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com





