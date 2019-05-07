Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
Beverly A. Pavesich (nee Waugh), beloved wife of James Pavesich; loving mother of Jimmy (Mikie), Michael (Nancy) and the late Gregory (Shelly), David and Jeff Pavesich; devoted grandmother of Zachary (Jordan), Ashley, Bianca (Ryan) Jennings and Becca; cherished great grandmother of Ariya, River and Liam. Visitation Wednesday 8:30 A.M. until time of prayers 10:00 A.M. at Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Avenue Tinley Park, IL 60487. Mass 10:30 A.M. at St. Stephen Deacon and Martyr Church. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 532-3100
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 7, 2019
