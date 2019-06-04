|
|
Beverly Goldman, beloved spouse and best friend for 27 wonderful years of Nanci Endliss. Cherished sister of Bruce & Freda. Loving aunt of Rabbi Zev & Adiah; Rifka & Mendal Starkman; Shoshana & David Epstein; Shlomo & Risa; Chaya & Josh; the late Yonah Goldman and Dina & David Goldman-Alturas. Fond great aunt of 21 & cherished friend of many. Beverly was a retired teacher in the Chicago Public School system and taught for 35 years. Graveside service Wednesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Park, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an animal . For information and condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019