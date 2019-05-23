Beverly Ann Schultz Stevens, a Lake Forest resident for over 65 years, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. Born June 8, 1928 she will be greeted in heaven by her parents, 2 brothers and 1 sister and husband of 62 year, John Ole Stevens. Beverly was dedicated to her family, celebrating every event with love and ice cream. She is survived by her 5 children, Peggy Stevens Hendershot, Scott Stevens,(Chris d) ,Mike Stevens, Lyn Stevens Drathring,(Curt), Ole Stevens,(Sonya), and 12 grandchildren, 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Bev was a competitor and sports fan her whole life. Whether it was playing basketball in high school, sledding down the old Lake Forest beach road in the winter, playing women's volleyball at the recreation center, bridge with her lifelong friends or traveling the country playing golf in her retirement, she liked to have fun and to win. She worked as a secretary at Ferry Hall School and later as the Secretary to the Athletic Director at Lake Forest High School for 18 years. She was an avid fan of the Scouts athletics. She will be greatly missed. Services will be private. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary