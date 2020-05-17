Beverly Buchanan Stormont
Madison, WI - Beverly Buchanan Stormont passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Madison, WI. Born April 5, 1928, in Columbus, GA, she was preceded in death by parents, Elbert and Tyna Buchanan; and sister, Virginia. She graduated from George Washington University, then settled in the Midwest, eventually as an administrator at Northwestern University in Chicago.

Beverly was active in many Chicago area charities. Her generosity with limited resources was amazing - often disregarding personal comforts to donate to the less fortunate. She was active in the Order of the Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, North Shore Alumni of Chi Omega, Chicago AARP, National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, and the Board of Elections in Chicago. She regularly attended the Chicago Presbyterian Church until moving to Wisconsin to be with family.

Beverly is survived by her sons, Dr. Daniel (Annette) Stormont, Monroe, WI, Robert (Elizabeth) Stormont, Hartland, WI, Dr. John (Joleen) Stormont, Albuquerque, NM, and Dr. Thomas (Dorothy) Stormont, Stillwater, MN.

The family will have a private ceremony. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Chicago Shriners Children's Hospital https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/chicago.

Online condolences may be made at

www.gundersonfh.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 17, 2020.
