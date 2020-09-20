1/
Beverly C. Sullivan
Beverly C. Sullivan, 90, passed away at Elmhurst Memorial Hospital in Elmhurst, Illinois in the early morning hours of September 14, 2020. Daughter of Charles and Grace Hoder (née Gray), family to her was everything. She was a devoted Cubs fan, an avid bowler at Broadview Bowl, and a lucky fisherwoman at Fish Trap Lake in Winter, Wisconsin. Beverly was a devoted and loving wife of the late John Sullivan, as well as a loyal and fierce friend, and will be missed by all who knew her.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She is survived by her sons: Neal (Lori née Matherson) Sullivan, Mark (Diana née Maas) Sullivan; brother, Tom (Jean) Hoder; grandchildren, Andrew, Bridget and Sean Sullivan; nephews, Tim (Nicole) and Matt (Christa) Hoder; niece, Beth (Dan) Stubing (née Hoder); cousins: Marianne Snell, Hope (Hani) Rabi, Mike (Penny) Culhane, Judy (Dennis) Stahl and their children: Dan (Christine) and Mike (Tricia) Stahl, Diane (Ken) Sloane, Karen Schlott, Peggy Frossard (Steve Yanover), Pat (Liz) Frossard; and longtime friends, Georgia Hoveke and Helen "Red" Doering.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Easter seals would be appreciated. https://www.easterseals.com/

Funeral services will be held at Geils Funeral Home in Wood Dale, Illinois on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 3 PM to 8 PM. We will be proceeding to Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside the following day, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 8:30 AM. Please contact Geils Funeral Home with any questions at 630-766-3232.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral service
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
SEP
22
Service
08:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Geils Funeral Home, Inc.
260 West Irving Park Road
Wood Dale, IL 60191
(630) 766-3232
