Mama,

I miss you already, and my tears don’t stop. I miss our talks, the time we spent together, and seeing you everyday. You are my mom, but have always been my best friend too... and I will never be the same without you. I wish you didn’t have to go. It is so unfair. But all the love we shared from the first day you got me is greater than anything.



Forever & Always mama...

I love you! ♥ XOXO

Alicia C Truemper

Daughter