Beverly D. Carriel, nee Hughes, formerly Walker, age 77, was called home on the 19th day of October, 2020. She was born July 22, 1943 and was preceded in death by her sweet, loving parents, Thurman and Helen Hughes and her brother-in-law Warren Rodrian. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Carriel of Palos Park, IL, her sister Carol Rodrian of Palos Park, IL, her six beloved children, Kim Walker (NW Indiana), Daniel Walker (Lockport, IL), Patricia Barakat (Raleigh, NC), Theresa (Steve) Mercier (New Carlisle, IN), Rosalio Walker (Orland Park, IL) and Alicia (Dean) Truemper (Tinley Park, IL), ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and six step-children and their families. She devoted her life to God and her children. She loved her husband for better, for worse. Spoiling her grandchildren and great-grand babies brought her joy. Most of her time the past 20 years was spent with her loving family, devoting her time to her church, donating to all in need via food banks, homeless shelters and children in need overseas. Never asking for anything in return, she just lived to give and to make this world a better place for all. Her great faith in God was always her guide. She will be lovingly remembered for all of this along with her silly antics and kind soul, always filled with joy. Beverly was laid to rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery. Services are private due to Covid restrictions.
"The gift of God is eternal life
through Jesus Christ our Lord."
Romans 6:23
