Beverly Dahl, loving wife of 65 years to Barnard Dahl; beloved mother of Julie (Tim) Quigley and Barnard (Cyndi) Dahl; cherished grandmother of Dorianne (Chris) Janonis, James (Karmen) Quigley, Matthew Quigley, Lisa (Ryan Johnson) Quigley, Benjamin (Kelly Hajduk) Dahl, Nicholas (Angela) Dahl, and Marissa (Dave Taylor) Dahl; dear great-grandmother of Scarlett, Eva, Logan, and Matthew. Visitation Tuesday 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S Cass Ave., Darien. Lying in State 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral service at Christ Lutheran Church, Rt 83 and 55th St, Clarendon Hills. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For funeral info (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019