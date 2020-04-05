|
|
Beverly Evelyn Donenberg nee Friedberg, 88. Beloved wife of the late Bernard L. "Captain" Donenberg. Loving mother of Nancy (Mark) Zorfas, Barbara (Thomas) Harris and Randi (Bennett) Israel. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Ilana, Joey, Maddie, David, Melanie and Seth. Dear sister of Rosalie (the late Sheldon Liebovich and the late Charles Hyman) and sister-in-law of the late Jerome (the late Joan) Donenberg. Cherished aunt of Michael and Jill Liebovich, Barbara and Steven Lirtzman, Janie and Craig Norby. Wonderful friend, cousin of many and devoted teacher known for helping so many overcome challenges. Due to the pandemic all services and shiva are private. Memorials in her memory to ASPCA, 424 E. 92nd St, New York, NY 10128-6804, www.aspca.org and Hadassah, 60 Revere Drive, Suite 800, Northbrook, Illinois 60062, www.hadassah.org/ways-to-give would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020