Beverly Falstein, nee Winowsky, Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Loving mother of the late Lyndon Falstein. Cherished aunt of Dr. David (Dr. Brenda) Solomon and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the extraordinary devotion of her care-giver, Rose. Beverly was a devoted member of Emanuel Congregation and worked to support Brandeis University. She was the Hostess with the Mostess, and will be sorely missed. Graveside services, Monday 10:30 AM at Westlawn Cemetery (Eastlake Section), 7801 W. Montrose, Norridge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Congregation, 5959 Sheridan Rd., Chicago, IL 60660, www.emanuelcon.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019