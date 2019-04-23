Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Beverly Fine Forman (nee Solomon) age 96, beloved wife of the late Sidney S. Fine. Cherished mother of Martin (Jill) Fine, Judy (Richard) Eichner and Janet Fine. Adored grandmother of Ellen and Michael Eichner, Amy, Lauren, Zachary and Hallie Fine. She was preceded in death by dear granddaughter Leah Fine. Her second husband was the late Ted Forman. Chapel service, Wednesday, April 24, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ORT America, 3701 Commercial Ave., Northbrook, IL. 60062 or the . For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 23, 2019
