Beverly Gladdin, née Rosenstock, 87. Beloved wife of the late Harold Gladdin; devoted mother of Rhonda (Irving) Jacobson and the late Sheri (Robert) Benham; cherished grandmother of Justin Jacobson, Steven (Samantha) Jacobson, and Stacy (Mike) Arriaza: proud great-grandmother of 8; dear sister of Pearl Agins and the late Edith Lipkin and Alfred, Alice, and Irving Rosenstock. Beverly was a shining light that lit up the world with her smile, effervescence of life, and love of her family and many friends. She leaves a lasting legacy and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
. For info: 847-256-5700.