Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
(630) 323-0275
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Sullivan Funeral Home
60 South Grant Street
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
1:00 PM
Fourth Presbyterian Church
126 E. Chestnut Street
Chicago, IL
Beverly Glas Pace M.D.

Beverly Glas Pace M.D. Obituary
Beverly Glas Pace M.D.; beloved wife of John B. Pace, M.D; loving mother of Randall F. Pace, Lauren M. Pace D.O.; Rebecca L. (John) Tolle; grandmother of Blaise Baker, Samuel and Flynn Tolle; dear daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Glas, and sister of the late Charles Glas. Visitation Friday December 27th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 11:00 am at Sullivan Funeral Home 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL. 60521. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. Memorial Service Saturday January 4th 1:00 PM at Fourth Presbyterian Church 126 E. Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL. 60611. 630/323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 23, 2019
