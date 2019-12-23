|
Beverly Glas Pace M.D.; beloved wife of John B. Pace, M.D; loving mother of Randall F. Pace, Lauren M. Pace D.O.; Rebecca L. (John) Tolle; grandmother of Blaise Baker, Samuel and Flynn Tolle; dear daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy Glas, and sister of the late Charles Glas. Visitation Friday December 27th from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Saturday 11:00 am at Sullivan Funeral Home 60 South Grant Street, Hinsdale, IL. 60521. Interment Bronswood Cemetery. Memorial Service Saturday January 4th 1:00 PM at Fourth Presbyterian Church 126 E. Chestnut Street, Chicago, IL. 60611. 630/323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 23, 2019