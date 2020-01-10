|
Beverly Gore (nee Schwartz), 97. Devoted wife of the late Morris "Morrie" Gore. Loving mother of Dr. Jerry Gore (Carol), Michael Gore, and the late Steven Gore (Natasha). Proud Bubby to Matthew (Anna), Rachel (Justin), Rebecca, Ariel, Aaron, Daniel, and Alex and six beloved great-grandchildren. Interment at Waldheim Jewish Cemetery in Forest Park. Memorial contributions may be made to The Hebrew Theological College, c/o The Morrie Gore Memorial Technology Fund, 7135 North Carpenter Road, Skokie, IL 60077, htc.edu/donate
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020